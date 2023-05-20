Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Ishita Raj Sharma On Rumours Of Dating Producer Sandeep Singh

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Ishita Raj Sharma opened up about rumours of dating producer Sandeep Singh. Speaking to a website, the actress revealed that there's nothing between them, and she considers Mary Kom producer her brother. For the unversed, Ishita and Sandeep sparked dating rumours when they arrived at an Eid bash together, earlier this year in April.

"I have been single for a while now. It’s not that I’m not open to talking about my love life. But right now, love is not happening. I am waiting for love to happen and if it will be, I will be seen around. There’s nothing like that at all. Sandeep is like a brother to me,” the news outlet quoted the actress saying.

Ishita Raj Sharma opens up on body transformation

Apart from Ishita's love life, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress also opened up about her body transformation journey. “When I did that film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), I was too new to the entire world [of showbiz]. I was trying to figure out how it works, because it was the first time I was being put in front of the camera. Being around and working, you understand what works for the camera and what works off the camera as it adds 30%. I was pretty slim even then, but after adding that 30%, I looked really big. Whoever met me, said, ‘You’re quite petite and slim, but you look so fat on screen. That’s when I understood and started working out.”

Who is Ishita Raj Sharma?

The actress made her acting debut alongside Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She has also worked in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Yaaram. Next, she will be seen in a leading role in Raaj Shaandilya's yet-to-be-titled film. The movie is expected to release around August and September.