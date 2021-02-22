Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma's Net Worth, His Collaboration With Laxmikant And More

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma was a part of the popular and successful Indian composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. After Laxmikant's death in 1988, Pyarelal has done some work independently; however, he continues to use the name 'Laxmikant–Pyarelal' for his compositions. Fame and success and at this level must definitely have made an impactful change on the man's wealth. Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma's net worth, however, varies with sources.

What is Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma's net worth?

Pyarelal's net worth, according to trendcelebnow.com, is somewhere between $1 Million - $5 Million. The source was last updated in 2020. However, another report from celebworth.net tells a completely different story. The site mentions that the duo's net worth is $80 million, with the duo earning $10 million per year.

Other sources like celebrityhow.com claim Pyarelal's net worth to be somewhere around $2 million. Along with this, networthpost.org claims Pyarelal's net worth to be around $12 million. All figures mentioned by these sources are presumably estimated guesses, and Pyarelal's net worth can be pegged somewhere between $1 million to $12 million.

More about Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Laxmikant-Pyarelal is considered one of the most successful composer duos in the Hindi film industry. They composed music for about 750 Hindi movies together between 1963 to 1998. The duo has worked for almost every notable filmmaker like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, B.R. Chopra, Shakti Samanta, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, Boney Kapoor, J. Om Prakash, Raj Khosla, L V Prasad, Subhash Ghai, K Viswanath and Manoj Kumar.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal is the only composer who managed to assemble legendary singers Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar together, for the song Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar Kya Kare in the film, Amar Akbar Anthony. Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma's age is currently 80 whereas Laxmikant passed away in 1998 at the age of 60. In an interview with Annu Kapoor in 2015, Pyarelal talked about how he was quite an adept violinist and an expert in western music. He mentioned how he considered trying his luck out in the West by becoming a regular orchestra player with a renowned group. Lakshmikant at the time, however, dissuaded the star, after which the two began their beautiful journey in Indian music together.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

