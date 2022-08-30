'Qala' Teaser: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Drops Stylish Look, Leaves Mom Sutapa Emotional

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan will be starring in the Netflix film Qala. The youngster is making his acting debut beside Tripti Dimri. The teaser of the movie was released recently and its highlight was Tripti Dimri looking stunning in the role of a singer.

Her character could be seen performing a classical number in a video of the behind-the-scenes moments. While the spotlight stayed on her, a glimpse of Babil was also seen towards the end.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil makes his acting Debut

Babil also shared an image of his character, dressed in ethnic wear with a turban on. He captioned the post, "My entire journey as an actor, for better or for worse, will unfold in front of your eyes and I am the most gratefulestestest to have begun the first step in @anvita_dee ‘s embrace. Presenting Qala".

Commenting below the post was Babil's mother, writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar. "My heart is filled my eyes are moist baba and my blessings babilaa. The beginning is the most precious and it's not about only the film but I am happy you are in the field of stories. Relevant stories,stories of which are of past which helped in creating a different narrative."

Meanwhile, other than Babil and Tripti, the film also stars Swastika Mukherjee. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, while the project is backed by Clean Slate Filmz, which was previously co-owned by Anushka Sharma. The production house is now being led by her brother Karnesh Sharma.

At a Netflix event, talking about the project, the director described Qala as a heart-breaking story “about a daughter who craves her mother’s love." “I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like ‘Bulbbul’, and now ‘Qala,'" she added.