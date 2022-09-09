UK's 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. All four of her children travelled to Balmoral to be by her side as she breathed her last. As her passing away has sent shock waves to the entire world, Bollywood stars have been sending heartfelt prayers to the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II was considered a "solid rock" on which modern Britain was built. In the first 24 hours of the Queen's demise, Charles will be officially declared the next King. As per UK-based reports, in his formal coronation, over 700 people are entitled to attend the historic event.

Bollywood stars mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

Several Bollywood stars including Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor, and others have extended their condolences to the Royal family and paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen. Anupam Kher shared a bunch of pictures of the late Queen while reflecting on her illustrious reign. "Even though she was the Queen for 70Years, she also represented grace, compassion, dignity, strength, and kindness. As an individual, there was something inspirational about #QueenElizabeth! May her soul RIP!#OmShanti," he tweeted while mourning the great loss.

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a jubilant picture of Queen Elizabeth on Instagram and wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Singer-actor Sophie Choudry, who was born and brought up in England, felt the passing away as a personal loss. As she has grown up looking at the Queen and her charismatic rein, she said that she felt completely devasted over the sad news. "Incredibly sad day…Growing up in England, for me, She was the Monarchy. She was never meant to be Queen but there can never be another like her. A truly incredible woman who served her country with grace & dignity throughout her 70year reign. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty," Choudry wrote alongside throwback pictures of the Queen.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of the Queen from her early days on her Instagram story and ditched words to express her emotions on a sad day. She just added a red heart emoticon while paying tribute. Anushka Sharma also shared the late Britain monarch's picture on Instagram stories and wrote, "Rest in Grace".

On Thursday, in a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”.

IMAGE: PTI/AP/Imstagram/Kareenakapoor