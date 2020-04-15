Covid Quarantined With Your Partner? These Films Will Help You Decode Relationship Woes

Amidst the lockdown, people have been binging on every Bollywood movie they can get their hands on. Bollywood movies are always known to inspire people and are used as one of the best tools to send out a strong message to society. Take a look at these Bollywood movies that will help you understand human emotions better and understand your relationship woes.

Bollywood movies that help you understand relationships

Queen

Queen was one of the best performances by Kangana Ranaut in her career. The movie Queen was about a girl who decides to go on her honeymoon all by herself after he fiancé calls of the wedding, prior to the event. The film Queen speaks about self-discovery as the protagonist sets out to do all the things she hasn’t done before, realizing everything happens for a reason.

Thappad

One of the most realistic movies that send out a strong message in the 20th century about domestic violence was depicted in the movie Thappad. Starring actor Taapsee Pannu, the film follows the life of a housewife who sets out to divorce her husband after he slaps her, once.

The Sky is Pink

Starring actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles, this film is about a family who does not move mountains for their sick child but move countries to keep her safe and sound. The Sky is Pink was based on a real-life incident that speaks about the emotions and trauma a family faces and how they come over it, as narrated by Aisha Choudhary a patient who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.

Dear Zindagi

Mental Health is often not given sufficient importance. The movie Dear Zindagi starring actors Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan focuses on a person’s commitment issues and how she uses therapy to get over things. The movie beautifully follows Alia Bhatt and how she understand relationships better after every session, helping her cope up with things in life.

The Lunchbox

An award-winning film, The Lunchbox stars actors Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The Lunchbox is an eye-opener speaking about an unhappy married woman and a widower. The duo falls in love while exchanging letters through a lunchbox. The movies beautifully depicts the Indian society and its normas whilst spreading the message of a second chance in life.

