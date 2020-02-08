Queen To Dear Basketball: Life Lessons That The Lead Characters Learnt In Movies

The film industry has churned out a lot of movies that are so impactful that they create a deep and meaningful impression on the audience's mind. There are many movies with impactful plots revolving around the protagonist and their encounter with the harsh realities of life. The list includes some of the must-watch movies where the protagonist learns some hard-hitting lessons which even the audience can take inspiration from.

Queen

Queen stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. Queen is a story about a woman facing a setback in her life after getting dumped by her fiance. Instead of feeling hurtful and crying over spilt milk, she decides to go on her own honeymoon alone. The journey leads her to self-discovery and makes her more comfortable in her own skin and even teaches her to not be intimidated by anyone or anything.

Dear Basketball

Dear Basketball is a documentary about the life of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant. The short film is narrated by Bryant and the emotional element of the film simply makes a deep impact on the viewers as it showcases Bryant's relentless work ethic, obsessive hard work, and how to work well under pressure.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a road film starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The name of the movie itself translates to you do not live twice. The movie is a wave of fresh air which incorporates many important life lessons in its screenplay, including how to overcome your fears and the importance of living in the now with the sole goal of living your life to the fullest.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness starring Will Smith is one of the most inspirational movies in the history of Hollywood. The movie is based on the memoir of the same name depicting the life of Chris Gardner. The movie teaches the protagonist to be courageous at all times, to never leave your responsibility, and to always believe in yourself.

