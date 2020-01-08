The Debate
'Queen' To 'Vicky Donor': 3 Times Bollywood Took To The Streets Of Delhi To Shoot

Bollywood News

Iconic film shooting locations including Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk and North Campus witnessed the shooting of popular Bollywood films including Queen, Rockstar.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iconic Film Shooting Locations

The capital city of New Delhi is a preferred destination for filmmakers. They are fascinated by its rich cultural heritage and liveliness. Delhi has witnessed the rise and fall of rulers, dynasties and the birth of popular poets. Now the colossal monuments have dilapidated over time; while some are partially ruined, their influence can be felt in the modern-day Delhi. So, here is a list of three acclaimed Bollywood movies that were shot in Delhi.

1. Queen 

Queen is known for Kangana Ranaut’s performance as a typical Punjabi girl. Hailing from the western part of the city, she gets ditched by her fiancé on their wedding day. Ranaut’s portrayal of Rani in this movie was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics alike. The initial part of Queen featured Kangana’s character and Rajkummar Rao bonding in Lajpat Nagar, Central Market. Rao’s character proposed his ladylove with balloons on his scooter while she was eating Gol Gappe. 

2. Vicky Donor

Lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam marked their debut with this romantic comedy-drama movie. Vicky Donor was commercially successful. Featuring Khurrana as a sperm donor, this movie was largely shot in the capital city. Ayushmann’s character hails from Lajpat Nagar and his sperm bank is situated in Darya Ganj. Moreover, a part of Pani Da Rang was shot in Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Connaught Place. 

3. Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut with this romantic drama film. Band Baaja Baaraat also marked Maneesh Sharma’s directorial debut. It starred Anushka Sharma opposite Ranveer Singh. This movie garnered positive response for the sizzling chemistry between the leading actors. Staring with Tarkeebein song, Band Baaja Baaraat featured Hansraj College in Delhi University’s North Campus. When Ranveer’s character says Bread Pakode Ki Kasam, this scene was shot in a sweet shop at Subhash Nagar, West Delhi. 

 

