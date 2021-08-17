R Balki Clears Air Around Amitabh Bachchan Being Part Of Next Film: 'He Has To Be There'

Director R Balki who is known to bring life to cinema through his iconic films is all set to direct his next project. The director who gained an appreciation for his last film Padman, a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham who made sanitary pads affordable to underprivileged women, will next direct a thriller with Sunny Deol as the lead.

R Balki reveals whether Amitabh Bachchan is a part of his next

During his recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the director cleared the air of speculations about working with Sunny in the film and said that he has never got the opportunity to work with him before. The director recalls that he does not know why he agreed to work with the actor, but according to him, the role needed a man with an understated machismo. ‘Strong yet vulnerable, a man of a few words whose presence alone makes people pay attention to him’ are some of the traits that R Balki was looking for in his lead in the film.

R Balki has also roped in Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan for the thriller and this will be the first time that he will be working with him. While discussing his decision to cast the actor, Balki explained that Salmaan is one of the most talented actors and he wanted to work with him for the longest time. He further shared that the storyline of the thriller required Salmaan's presence and his fans will see him in an entirely new light in the forthcoming film.

Apart from Dulquer and Sunny, R Balki has another surprise package in his pocket which he revealed during the conversation. Other than the two great stars, the Paa director has also roped in megastar and his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan for the film. The mystery lies in the fact that Amitabh Bachchan has been cast to play a pivotal role in the film. R Balki who has worked with Amitabh in films like Paa, Shamitabh, confirmed the news of working with him and said ‘He has to be there. I have cast him in every single film of mine’ including Cheeni Kum, Padman and more. Elucidating upon the character being played by the stalwart, Balki shared that Amitabh will come in at a crucial juncture in the plot and his presence would be decisive, as it always is in his cinema.

Meanwhile, with shooting restrictions being eased down amid the ongoing pandemic, the director shares that this is the time to get back to work. Even though he is apprehensive about getting back to work, yet he shared his views on resuming work with much ‘anxiety and nervousness’ and not thinking much ahead about where it will release and when.

IMAGE: TWITTER/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.