R Balki On Nepotism, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Completes 5 Years & Other News Of July 17

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. People are mainly relying on social media platforms and OTT platforms for entertainment. However, the lockdown has not prevented celebrities and artists from entertaining their fans.Here is an entertainment recap of July 17, 2020:

Avinash responds to R Balki's remark on nepotism

Filmmaker R. Balki recently shared his views on nepotism. The filmmaker said that nepotism debate was "foolish" and he regarded Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as some of the finest actors of this generation. However, actor Avinash Tiwari shared a social media post wherein he did not seem to agree with R. Balki’s statement. You can check out the tweet here:

Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them. https://t.co/hlyRMhGAsq — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 17, 2020

Did Sushant Singh Rajput watch Dil Bechara?

In a recent interview with a media portal, Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara, was asked whether the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had seen the film. Mukesh Chhabra said that the actor had seen the film during the dubbing. He further said that he was sad since Sushant did not see the last cut of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike passes away

As per reports, popular Kashmiri model Junaid Shah passed away on July 17, 2020. This news was confirmed by his former neighbour and Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel. You can check out the tweet here:

Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah! pic.twitter.com/uVVH3UGtnJ — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

Richa Chadha says she knew of an actor who had sent out a Press Release of Irrfan Khan’s death, much before he passed away

Richa Chadha’s blogpost mentioned that she knew of an actor who had sent out a Press Release of Irrfan Khan’s death, much before he passed away. She said that a journalist kept on harassing Irrfan Khan’s staff hours before he passed away. Richa said that the journalist wanted to be the one to get the breaking news.

Bajarangi Bhaijaan celebrates its 5 year anniversary

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is celebrated its 5 year anniversary. On the occasion, the director of the film Kabir Khan took to Instagram to share a BTS video of the film. You can check out Kabir Khan’s Instagram video here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase Trailer

Kunal Kemmu’s comedy-drama Lootcase released its official trailer recently. B-town diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to praise Kunal Kemmu’s trailer. Kareena shared a poster of the trailer, and captioned her story as, “Outstanding trailer @khemster2”. Further, the actress dropped a heart emoji and a thumbs-up emoticon at the end of the caption. You can check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram story here:

HBO MAX project- A World Of Calm

As per reports, Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves, and Idris Elba will lend their voice in HBO Max’s upcoming series. These stars will lend their voice to the series which might put fans to sound sleep. The platform has reportedly tied up with a meditation app called Calm. World of Calm will reportedly release 10 episodes on HBO Max.

