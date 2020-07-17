R Balki Trolled For Saying, 'Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Or Ranbir, & We’ll Argue'

The nepotism debate has become a talking point in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, intense conversations over Favouritism, campism, are doing the rounds since June 14. Calling the entire argument 'foolish', R Balki said that it is 'unfair' on those few who are 'probably some of the finest actors'. Balki stressed that it is a 'free society' that we live in and nepotism happens 'everywhere'.

Cheeni Kum director R Balki then cited the Brahmastra actors and said, "Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir, & we’ll argue." Netizens called Balki's statement 'lame' and 'baseless'. One user wrote, "literally there are so many who can act better. Lets pick one for each gender. Ayushman Khurana and Tabu. Now can we talk?" [sic]

The other said, "I'm fuming. Never liked mainstream Bollywood and when these same people took life of my idol. I hated them even more. R Balki is setting the bar so low with this statement" [sic] While another wrote, "So sad. According to Mr R.Balki #Bollywood, which makes around 200 movies per year, has only two good actors. His statement also proves that talent doesn’t get proper chance in Bollywood. It’s shameful not something to be proud of" [sic]

If R. Balki loves Alia and Ranbir so much, why hasn't he worked with them yet? And imagine the audacity to say there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia after having worked with Vidya, Tabu and Dhanush. 😏 — Sashaank (@sashaank) July 17, 2020

They both are fine actors. Loved some of their performance but by showing their talent as supremacy you can't demean others who have not got enough opportunities.



Ranbir < Rajkumar, Vikrant, Vicky

Alia < Bhumi, Radhika (both), tripti, swara, richa

And list can go on....#RBalki pic.twitter.com/iiYoU98tyw — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) July 17, 2020

Ha ha ha! R BALKI is surviving in a dream world.

FACE THE REAL WORLD SIR!!!! https://t.co/Pom32kb2HL — Sunil Bhadoria (@SunilBhadoria7) July 17, 2020

With all due respect ,under which remote area rock is Mr Balki living!!! The new breed of actors is much more talented than these overhyped two.. — 🌷 (@mystique_piu) July 17, 2020

