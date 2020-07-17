Last Updated:

R Balki Trolled For Saying, 'Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Or Ranbir, & We’ll Argue'

Cheeni Kum director R Balki cited the Brahmastra actors & said, "Find me a better actor than Alia, Ranbir, & we’ll argue.' Netizens call it 'lame' & 'baseless'

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
R Balki

The nepotism debate has become a talking point in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, intense conversations over Favouritism, campism, are doing the rounds since June 14. Calling the entire argument 'foolish', R Balki said that it is 'unfair' on those few who are 'probably some of the finest actors'. Balki stressed that it is a 'free society' that we live in and nepotism happens 'everywhere'.

Cheeni Kum director R Balki then cited the Brahmastra actors and said, "Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir, & we’ll argue." Netizens called Balki's statement 'lame' and 'baseless'. One user wrote, "literally there are so many who can act better. Lets pick one for each gender. Ayushman Khurana and Tabu. Now can we talk?" [sic]

The other said, "I'm fuming. Never liked mainstream Bollywood and when these same people took life of my idol. I hated them even more. R Balki is setting the bar so low with this statement" [sic] While another wrote, "So sad. According to Mr R.Balki #Bollywood, which makes around 200 movies per year, has only two good actors. His statement also proves that talent doesn’t get proper chance in Bollywood. It’s shameful not something to be proud of" [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Stop fussing over same names': Asrani on R Balki's 'Ranbir-Alia best actors' statement

Avinash Tiwari counters R Balki's recent statement on nepotism in Bollywood 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all