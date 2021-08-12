R Balki’s Ropes In Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary And Sunny Deol For Upcoming Thriller

Earlier this year, media reports revealed that The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan and R Balki would team up for a project. Currently, Dulquer Salmaan is not the only one on board to star in Balki’s upcoming thriller. Joining him are Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol.

R Balki's upcoming thriller

The great mix of actors will be sure to bring something unique to the table to make the film a stand out. This project will mark R Balki’s first thriller. He is famous for films including Pad Man, Paa and Cheeni Kum. In his recent conversation, the director mentioned that not only was he excited about the shooting, but was happy to make a film belonging to a genre he has never ventured into before. He also said he has had the idea for a while now, but had not got around to turning it into a reality. He said the execution of the film depends on the performers and he cannot wait to step into the editing room.

When speaking about Sunny Deol, he mentioned that he was ‘ecstatic’ to be working with the actor. He said, “I am glad he is back and I hope this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography."

Speaking about Pooja Bhatt, he called her one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He also credited her for her extraordinary role in the Netflix show, Bombay Begums. The show is all about ambitious women, who must navigate through life in Mumbai. He said, “I must thank writer-director, Alankrita Shrivastava for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from Bhatt in Bombay Begums.” Apart from this, he also said that Bhatt was born to be in front of the camera and on-screen.

Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary will also star in the upcoming thriller. Apart from her role as Sucheta Dalal in the series, she also wowed the audience with her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man. R Balki mentioned that after he watched her in those two stellar roles, he knew he wanted to work with her. He also gives the audience a hint about who the on-screen couple will be played by when he says, “She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer."

(With inputs from ANI)

Picture Credits: Sunny Deol/Dulquer Salmaan/Pooja Bhatt/Shreya Dhanwanthary-Instagram

