R Madhavan & Dia Mirza's Cult Classic 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' Gets A Comic Version; See

Popular Hindi language romantic drama, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, helmed by veteran director Gautam Vasudev Menon has attained cult status in a short span post its release. Streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar recently released a string of cartoons featuring the film's characters, which were originally portrayed by R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan.

The comic strips released by the OTT giant explains the film's plotline through a bunch of cartoons. The comic explains the movie in seven frames by narrating the love story between lead characters Maddy and Reena, and how she eventually felt cheated by Maddy as he was impersonating someone else. The adorable comic also uses the song 'Zara Zara' sung by Bombay Jayashri. Disney Plus Hotstar captioned the post, "This movie and the songs are forever hamare dil mein! 💖 #HotstarShorts #RehnaaHaiTerreDilMein".

Disney Plus Hotstar releases a comic on 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' characters

Despite not being a commercial success at the time of its release, the film had garnered cult status over the years and still claims a massive fanbase. The post reads, "The film is about Maddy, he is in love with Reena, so much love. But, Maddy is pretending to be Reena's fiance Rajeev all this while and decides to tell Reena the truth. Rajeev confronts Maddy. On her wedding day, Reena realizes that she is in love with Maddy and reunites with him." The shorts’ last frame read, “Watch the full movie to see how 21 years later too, it’s still hamare dil mein.”

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza on the work front

R Madhavan is currently awaiting the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut. Madhavan has also penned and bankrolled the biopic, which is based on the life of veteran scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English and will also be released in the Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film is scheduled for release on April 1, 2022. On the work front, Dia Mirza will star alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Bheed. Billed as a social drama, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha. Dia Mirza is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed.

Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar