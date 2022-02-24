R Madhavan & Kareena Kapoor Laud Saif Ali Khan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday took to Instagram to share the first look of his co-star Saif Ali Khan from their upcoming actioner, Vikram Vedha. The recently released picture has garnered the right amount of anticipation for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster. Now, apart from fans and R Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor has praised the first look of the star as 'Vikram'.

R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor laud Saif Ali Khan

As soon as the first look of Saif Ali Khan caught the attention of R Madhavan, the latter took to Twitter to appreciate the picture. While doing so, the Rocketry star added how the upcoming film is definitely going to be a 'PARTY' in the cinema houses. Furthermore, addressing Saif as Vedha, Madhavan urged him to catch his arch-rival 'Vedha' aka Hrithik Roshan. The actor, while re-sharing Saif's first look on the micro-blogging site, wrote "Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theatres. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha." Take a look at his reaction below:

Even Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor wasn't behind to cheer for her husband. Hailing him 'hottest than ever', Kareena braced fans for the theatrical release of the forthcoming film. She said, "Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022." Check out the post shared by Kapoor here:

While unveiling the first look of 'Vikram', Hrithik Roshan referred to Saif as one of the 'finest' actors in the film industry today. He further added that he can't wait for the film to hit the big screens. Hrithik Roshan shared, "Working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait !"

Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the shooting of the movie commenced back in October 2021. The original Tamil movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is a modern take on the folktale Baital Pachisi. Vikram Vedha will trace the life of a fierce officer, who is hunting is arch-rival, a heinous gangster. The movie is scheduled to release to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy, @kareenakapoorkhan, @actorsaifalikhan