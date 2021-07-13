R Madhavan And Wife Sarita Birje Meet Actress & Friend Shilpa Shirodkar In Dubai; See Pic

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje met their friend and actress Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband in Dubai on Monday and spent the afternoon "chitchatting" over lunch. Shilpa's sister Namrata Shirodkar has co-starred with Madhavan in movies like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Kettavarellam Padalam. Shilpa Shirodkar lives with her family in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa uploaded a post in which Maddy and his wife can be seen posing for a selfie with Shilpa and her husband. Calling their union "an afternoon well spent" Shilpa's caption read, "An afternoon well spent with the sweetest and most humble couple ❤️ @msaru15 thank you for making it happen and @actormaddy looking forward to seeing you again soon over lots more chitchatting ❤️#lifeindubai #friends #family". Here is the post.

Sarita Birje also reposted Shilpa's post on her story where she captioned it as "looking forward to more chit chat sessions". Madhavan went to Dubai with his family on the occasion of his birthday in June.

Shilpa is an Indian actress and model who was one of the leading ladies of the industry in the nineties. With her acting debut with Bhrashtachar in 1989 alongside Mithun and Rekha, she has starred in several other movies like Kishen Kanhaiya, Trinetra, Aankhen, Khuda Gawah and Bewafa Sanam. She last appeared in the movie Gaja Gamini in 2000 post which she married banker Aparesh Ranjit. After a break of almost 13 years, she made her comeback to acting by starring in Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013.

More about R Madhavan's upcoming projects and movies

R Madhavan who has donned multiple creative hats in his career from an actor, writer, film director and producer, got his breakthrough in 2000 when he starred in Mani Ratnam's romance film Alaipayuthey which garnered huge success. Over the years Madhavan has starred in successful movies like Tanu Weds Manu, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Guru and Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein among others. For his performances, Madhavan has received four Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the tailer of which got a huge response on social media. His last film was Maara, which is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Charlie. It was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

