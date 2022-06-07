R Madhavan & Wife Sarita Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Posts; 'more In Love'

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje celebrated their 23rd marriage anniversary by dropping heartfelt posts on social media. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor went down the memory lane to wish his partner, mentioning that he's 'more in love' with her than ever before. On the other hand, Sarita Birje shared a 'then & now' picture of the duo and reflected how time passed so quickly. For the unversed, Madhavan and his wife tied the knot in the year 1999 after almost 8 years of dating.

R Madhavan & wife Sarita celebrate wedding anniversary with adorable posts

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 7, Madhavan dropped a throwback picture of the duo where he's donning a suit, while Sarita looked stunning in ethnic wear. In the caption, he mentioned, "How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started... Happy anniversary wifey.. " Take a look.

Meanwhile, Sarita shared then and now pictures of the couple taking selfies and wrote, "23 yrs of togetherness Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love."

Responding to Sarita's post, Madhavan mentioned in the comments, "How can it be that I am more crazy about you than ever before .. and I am just getting started too." Meanwhile, actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote, "Happy anniversary Saru & Maddy our 23rd coming up in a couple weeks! Gosh."

Madhavan will soon be making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The project is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. Also starring him, Phyllis Logan, and Vincent Riotta among others, the film will hit theatres on July 1, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MSARU15)