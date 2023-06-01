R Madhavan Birthday: Drastic Transformations Actor Underwent For His Roles

Actor R Madhavan, who is celebrating his birthday today, has undergone several tranformations of looks, for his roles down the ages. We see this in films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, GD Naidu biopic, and Saala Khadoos, among others. For instance, in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie, the actor turned into an aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Talking about his transformative journey for the film, the actor once said that resonating with the character of Nambi Narayanan was mandatory for him.

The actor will be seen essaying the role of GD Naidu, referred to as the Edison of India, for an upcoming film. GD Naidu manufactured the first electric motor in India. Actor R Madhavan will be seen donning the scientist's bald look in the film. Earlier, the actor had also changed his look for the film Saala Khadoos, where he portrayed the role of a boxer named Prabhu Selvaraj.

R Madhavan's look in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan had earlier revealed that the script of Nambi Effect was written in a way that demanded him to completely tranform his appearance. From wearing braces to changing his hair colour, the actor did various things to look like Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist of ISRO. It was actually 'rocket science' to make him look like a 29-year-old one minute and a 79-year-old the next, disclosed the actor in a clip posted on YouTube. When stepping into the shoes of the scientist, the 3 Idiots star also added a white beard and hair, teamed with a pair of vintage sunglasses.

R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan pose for the cameras. (Image: @SaffronSunanda/Twitter)

R Madhavan's look in G.D. Naidu biopic

R Madhavan's look from the G.D. Naidu biopic is yet to be revealed. However, we may conclude from the film's poster that the actor will appear as a half-bald man. This will resemble how G.D. Naidu looked in real life.

R Madhavan's upcoming film poster. (Image: @Mediaone_M1/Twitter)

R Madhavan's look in Saala Khadoos

R Madhavan appeared in Saala Khadoos as a boxer who trains a girl named Madhi. In this way, he makes up for his own unfulfilled dream of becoming an accomplished boxer. The actor sported long and messy locks for the role. He complemented his rugged appearance in the film by adding tinted sunglasses.

R Madhava's rugged look from Saala Khadoos. (Image: @officialksaini/Twitter)

As one can tell, R Madhavan is an artist dedicated to his craft. He will be seen next in the film The Test. He will also be seen in The Railway Men, that is slated to released on an OTT platform.