R Madhavan Birthday: Rocketry Star Has A Packed Year With 5 Releases

R Madhavan, the talented actor, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. In contrast to extravagant parties and celebrations, he has opted for a peaceful day. The actor, known for his role in The Nambi Effect, shared that he will be dedicating his birthday to his passion for work, completely engrossed in the shooting of his film titled Test in Chennai. In this upcoming project, he will be sharing the screen with Siddharth and Nayanthara, adding further excitement to his special day.

In a conversation with ANI, "Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important," said R Madhavan. He further said that he feels quite fortunate to be doing what he actually loves. He also said working is the best birthday gift as he loves his job.

Madhavan's year ahead looks packed with films

R Madhavan, amidst his ongoing shooting for the film Test in Chennai, has recently completed filming for Amriki Pandit. This highly anticipated comedy features Manju Warrior as the female lead, with Madhavan portraying a psychology professor and Warrior taking on the role of a lawyer. Additionally, Madhavan is collaborating with Ajay Devgn and Jyotica for an upcoming supernatural genre film, the title of which is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, he has announced his involvement in the biopic of GD Naidu, often referred to as the Edison of India. Currently, Madhavan is also working on Mithran R Jawahar's Ariyavaan, a film centered around the issue of sexual violence against women. Lastly, he has been actively involved in shooting a film based on the life of C Shankaran Nair, where he portrays the character of a lawyer. With such a diverse lineup of projects, Madhavan continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and dedication to his craft.

R Madhavan won the best director award at IIFA 2023

The 3 Idiots actor recently attended the IIFA 2023 awards ceremony and won the title of the best director for his movie titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. This film marked the directorial debut of the Tanu Weds Manu actor. Talking about the movie, it was a biographical film directed, produced, and written by R Madhavan himself. Nambi Narayanan was a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It was released in multiple languages across the globe including Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Rocketry was not just shot in India, but it was also filmed in Canada, India, France, Serbia, and Georgia. A few famous personalities including Suriya had a cameo role in this film.