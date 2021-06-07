R Madhavan Celebrates 22 Years Of Marriage With Wife Sarita, Shares Posts On Instagram

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje celebrated their 22 years of togetherness on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him and his wife Sarita Birje that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the 3 Idiots actor also penned a note for his wife that is sure to make fans go all gaga over it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, R Madhavan shared a happy picture of him and his wife where they can be seen taking a cute selfie and are all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Madhavan is seen donning a black t-shirt, while Sarita sported a yellow strappy top. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Keeping me in utter awe and in love all these years. Happy anniversary Pondati... to many many more ahead”. Take a look at R Madhavan's Instagram post below.

Apart from Madhavan, Sarita also took to Instagram to share some lovely clicks and pen a note that was too cute to miss. In the first picture, Sarita is seen dressed in a bridal avatar as she donned a red silk saree along with traditional jewellery, gajra, dewy makeup and more, while Madhavan is seen sitting beside her doing something on the camera. In the second picture, the duo can be seen striking a pose as they are enjoying their drink together. Along with the picture, Sarita also wrote, “It’s been 22 years & you still bring out the child in me 😍😍 happy Anniversary honey ❤️ love you loads ❤️❤️ @actormaddy”. Take a look at the post below.

Madhavan and Sarita Birje are head over heels in love with each other and their Instagram handle is proof of it. The actor has always gone on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more that are truly unmissable. The actor shared a video on his Instagram stories, where Sarita is using virtual classrooms to teach poor kids around the country. At the beginning of the video, Madhavan said, "When your wife teaches poor kids all over the country and you feel completely incompetent and useless," before walking towards her and showing a clip of her teaching. “When the wife makes you feel small,” Madhavan added further.

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

