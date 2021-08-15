R Madhavan Considers Dad's Blessings As His 'strongest Force'; Calls Himself A Proud Son

Actor R Madhavan is celebrating his father's 80th birthday on August 15, 2021. The actor shared a photo of his parents via social media, along with a heartfelt note for his dad. The actor shared how he considers his father's blessings as his "strongest force" and himself as a "proud" son.

R Madhavan pens a heartfelt note on his father's 80th birthday

R Madhavan recently took to his social media handles to share a photo of his parents on his father's birthday. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity,Grace & Unconditional Love- led by example & someone I desperately want to emulate as a Son,Father,Husband,Son-in-law and Father-in-law-HAPPY SADHABHISHEKAM (80th Birthday)." He ended the note with "Your Blessings is my strongest force.Proud Proud Son." Maddy's fans showered his parents with love and wishes. Some of them even asked Madhavan to wish his father on their behalf.

Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity,Grace & Unconditional Love- led by example & someone I desperately want to emulate as a Son,Father,Husband,Son-in-law and Father-in-law-HAPPY SADHABHISHEKAM (80th Birthday). Your Blessings is my strongest force.Proud Proud Son pic.twitter.com/UpLQ1j2gHW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2021

Madhavan celebrates Independence Day

Along with his father's 80th birthday post, Madhavan also wished his followers on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share a mesmerising graphic of Independence Day. In the caption, he wrote, "Wish you all a Proud, Happy, and a Wonderful 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind." He also added a few emojis of the Indian Tricolour.

Wish you all a Proud, Happy and a Wonderful 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XE46lnkDfX — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2021

R Madhavan's Instagram presence

Madhavan has worked in several Bollywood and South Indian films. He is known for his versatility and commendable acting skills. He enjoys a following of over 2.9 million on Instagram. The actor was last seen appreciating the serenity of Dubai on his Insta handle. He shared a photo of Dubai's green land with faraway buildings. In the caption, he wrote, "It’s Awe inspiring how Dubai and UAE have managed to maintain such an extraordinary level of normalcy during this pandemic. The sheer grit and determination of the authorities and the people, the comprehensive vaccination drives, ease of testing and reporting, has made it look like it’s almost easy to battle the pandemic. What a fantastic and incredible job. It’s certainly one of the most fascinating and disciplined places in the world."

On his work front, Madhavan is currently waiting for the release of his Netflix series Decoupled and film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He wrapped up the shoot of Decoupled in Late July. He will star in the show opposite Suvreen Chawla.

IMAGE: R MADHAVAN'S INSTAGRAM

