R Madhavan Expresses Gratitude For PM Modi, Says 'thank You For The Incredible...'

Actor R Madhavan was one of the esteemed attendees at the coveted Bastille Day celebration held in Paris, France. There, he got a chance to interact with the honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the French President, Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frederic Macron. The actor later took to his social media handles to pen a note of gratitude for the two world leaders.

3 things you need to know

The Bastille Day celebrations in France commemorate the country's national day, celebrated on July 14 each year.

French President Macron hosted a banquet dinner at the Louvre Museum in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Three-time Grammy winner, Indian musician Ricky Kej, was also part of the celebration that R Madhavan attended.

R Madhavan pens note of gratitude for PM Modi and President Macron



R Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from his time at the Louvre celebration. A video shared by the actor also showed him being part of a selfie taken by President Macron, which also featured PM Modi. The selfie also featured footballer and environmentalist Mathieu Flamini.



Along with the pictures from the gala celebration, Madhavan penned a note directed at the two world leaders in whose company he spent the evening. He described being "in complete awe" of them as they detailed their vision for the future. Upholding the strength of Indo-French relations, Madhavan elaborated, "The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace." Concluding his note he added, "Thank you President Macron and Modi ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility."

R Madhavan cheers for the launch of Chandrayaan 3



Part of the actor's note also acknowledged July 14 as an important day for India. July 14 marked the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. Cheering for the same, Madhavan's note read, "14 July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France Aby Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission." R Madhavan had essayed the role of Narayanan in 2022 film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.