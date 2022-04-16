R Madhavan Expresses Pride As Son Vedaant Clinches Silver For India At Danish Open 2022

Actor R Madhavan has released a video of his son, Vedaant Madhavan, winning silver in the Danish Open 2022 swimming competition. Vedaant Madhvan won the 1500m freestyle swimming event, clocking a time of 15:57:86.

The actor and proud father R Madhavan took to his Twitter to provide a screenshot of the Swimming Federation of India's announcement of India's victory at the tournament. The actor wrote, "With all your blessings & God grace@swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA. We are so Proud (the national flag of India and folded hands emojis)."

With all your blessings & Gods grace🙏🙏 @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2022

As soon as the actor posted this on his Twitter, several fans and actors congratulated Madhavan on his son’s achievement. Reacting to the post, actor Abhishek Bachchan also wrote, "Congratulations” with Clapping hands emojis.

R.Madhvan also took to his Instagram handle to announce the news. He posted a video from the tournament where Vedaant Madhavan can be seen getting a medal from the federation. What is even more interesting is that the Tanu Weds Manu actor did not forget to tag Vedaant’s mentors in his post. He expressed his gratitude in his comment.

A slew of Bollywood celebs also congratulated Madhavan on his post. “Super congratulations,” wrote Esha Deol with thumbs-up emojis. “Amazzzze!!” commented Ashish Chowdhry on the actor's post. Other celebs who wish the actors on his post are Ronit Bose Roy, Rohit Bose Roy, Esha Gupta and many more.

However, this is not the first time that the actor’s son Vedaant Madhavan has made his father and country proud. He has shown his athletic skills in several competitions before. The young Madhvan has previously made headlines for bagging seven medals at a swimming competition in Bengaluru. R Madhavan's son had represented Maharashtra in the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru. According to The Athletic, the 16-years-old boy has won four silver and three bronze medals at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre. One of Vedaant's first great achievements was winning a medal for India at an International swim event in Thailand.

R Madhavan's son Vedaant's victories

In August this last year, Vedaant turned 16 and his father Madhavan penned a long note sharing how proud he was of his son. Posting a picture with his son on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swells with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step onto the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we can give to you. I’m a blessed father.”



