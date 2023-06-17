R Madhavan Expresses Privilege And Gratitude As Filming Wraps Up For Test

R Madhavan recently shared an exhilarating update about his upcoming film Test. Expressing his gratitude, he extended heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew involved in the project. Alongside Madhavan, the film also features Siddharth and Nayanthara in significant roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding this promising film.

3 things you need to know

Test is directed by S Sashikanth.

It is his directorial debut.

The first announcement of the film was made on April 12.

It's a wrap for R Madhavan's film Test

The entire cast and crew wrapped up the shooting of Test on Friday (June 16). R Madhavan took to his Instagram story and shared the update. He re-shared a video wherein he can be seen hugging people after filming the last shot. He praised the efforts of the entire team and said that it was the best set of people he had worked with.

He appreciated the director Sashikanth and his co-stars Siddharth and Nayanthara. Captioning the video, he wrote, "And it's a wrap on TEST. The best set of people I had the privilege of working with, a stunning debut director and incredible incredible and mind blowing co-star. You will all see."

(R Madhavan pens note after the filming of his upcoming film Test wraps up | Image: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Madhavan on working with Sashikanth on his debut film

During the media interaction, R Madhavan opened up about working with Sashikanth in his directorial debut Test. He said that he is extremely happy for him for his debut as a director. He stated that it's been a long and inspiring story to see him grow from an architect to a film producer and now a director.

This is Madhavan's third outing with YNOT after Irudhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha. Adding further, the actor said that Sashi's passion for cinema and his creative mind has always fascinated him and he has the same hopes for his directorial debut.