R Madhavan Feels 'privileged' On Visiting IAC Vikrant At Indian Navy’s Invitation

Actor R Madhavan’s debut directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, released in theatres on July 1, has been consistently garnering credits from many quarters. The film which is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan has broken all records and has thereby surpassed acclaimed Indian films. Meanwhile, the actor has recently received an invitation from the Indian Navy to visit India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which will soon be designated as IAC Vikrant.

R Madhavan expresses gratefulness in a heartfelt post for an invitation

The actor made his visit to the site and interacted with officers of the Indian Navy. The Rocketry actor expressed his gratitude through a post on social media. The actor also shared a bunch of pictures from his visit.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, "NS Vikrant Visit. My utmost gratitude and Thank you for this very special honor. Such a privilege to be invited by the #indiannavy on the indigenously built aircraft carrier soon to be commissioned. -Interacted with the men and Officers of IAC Vikrant -First Indigenously built AircraftCarrier -#Atmanirbhar Bharat"

For the unversed, the name of the ship emanated from India’s first aircraft carrier, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant. It played a major role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Meanwhile, Madhavan garnered rapturous reviews for his work in former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan's biopic.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy