R Madhavan Feels 'relieved As A Father' As Aryan Khan Is Allowed Bail In NCB's Case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was among 8 persons who were arrested on October 3 after a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai. Following intensified arguments and marathon hearings in the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan was finally granted bail on Thursday along with his co-arrestees Munmun Dhqamedcha and Arbaaz Merchant. Reacting to this, actor R Madhavan took to social media and said that he was relieved 'as a father'.

R Madhavan reacts to Aryan Khan's bail

First reactions from Bollywood regarding Aryan Khan's bail are in and Madhavan via his Twitter was among the firsts to react to the news. The actor via his microblogging account wrote, "Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen[sic]." In Bombay High Court's hearing on Thursday Aryan along with other accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were granted bail.

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the High Court will issue a detailed bail order containing its reasons for granting bail on October 28, along with the bail conditions, three days bail has been granted. On October 2, a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seized 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and registered a case. Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded the trio to NCB custody, but were later moved to the jail. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7, while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla jail.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities come out in support of Aryan post his arrest. Actor Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy note as he spoke out in support of Khan via his social media. He wrote, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride.

It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness[sic]."

(Image: PTI)