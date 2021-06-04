R Madhavan Gets 'so Jealous' Watching Elon Musk's 2015 Video; Shares What He Craves For

Entrepreneurs often put significant finances, manpower and other resources into a project, but it’s the leaders' passion and the motivation they pass on to the team members that prove to be the difference many times. And when the success is finally achieved, the owners are often seen celebrating intensely. This was evident in a 2015 video of Elon Musk celebrating the return of the Falcon 9 rocket, a moment that left R Madhavan overwhelmed.

R Madhavan bowled over by Musk’s passionate celebration

Madhavan reacted to a video of the SpaceX team keenly waiting for the arrival of the Falcon 9 rocket. One could see Musk watching it on the screens initially, before the excitement made him venture out and witness it with his naked eye. As he looked up to the skies and waited, an explosion-like light sends him and and the team into frenzied celebrations as the rocket finally landed back.

Musk then came and hugged his teammates and stared in awe at the view of the rocket ‘just sitting there’, and he said, ‘What! Holy Smokes man’. The entrepreneur then stated that the window of opportunity was open for life to go beyond earth, and no one was aware how long it take.

Reacting to the video, Madhavan wrote that it was such a team that he wished to be a part of. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star wrote that it was such ‘excitement and glory’ that made him ‘so jealous.’ He added that he craved for such passion.

Now that’s a team I would have so loved to be part of .. that kind of excitement and glory makes me so jealous… I crave for that ..😁😁😁🙏🙏🙏👍👍😏 https://t.co/TsF1PLDEXw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 4, 2021

Madhavan might have also been interested in the video as he also has been working on a film based on space. The actor turns director-writer with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect that traces the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and his being framed with espionage charges. The trailer of the movie had made headlines upon release in April.

