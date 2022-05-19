Actor R Madhavan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of New India as the country emerges as one of the largest users of the micro-economy in the world. During the ongoing 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the 51-year-old star, who attended the event for the world premiere of his film Rocketry: The Nambi effect, weighed in on the young talents and science excellency in the nation.

Marking his directorial debut, the film follows the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan – credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines – who got wrongly entangled in espionage allegations. Being an engineer himself, the actor showed interest and candidly talked about the potential of India in the scientific and digital fields that he witnessed during various seminars.

R Madhavan weighs in on India's growth in micro-economy and digital currency

During his address at the Cannes Film Festival, Madhavan shared his opinions on the journey of India becoming one of the largest users of micro-economy despite the initial outcry when PM Modi introduced it. In the video shared by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on his official Twitter handle, the actor said:

''When the Prime Minister of India, when he started his term, he introduced micro-economy and digital currency. There was a furore around the world, around the economic community that said 'This is not going to work. This is a disaster'.'' He further pointed out the questions on the plan such as 'How are you going to get the farmers and the educated people in the small villages to handle a smartphone to handle their accounting?'

He further added, ''In a couple of years the whole story changed & India became one of the largest users of micro-economy in the world. This is New India,'' and continued, ''You know why it happened? It's because the farmers did not need to be educated to use a phone to know if they have got their money, and to who they have sent their money''.

When our PM @narendramodi introduced a micro economy & digital currency there was a furore…it is going to be a disaster. In a couple of years the whole story changed & India became one of the largest users of micro economy in the world. This is #NewIndia - @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/yhuuZf8iHI — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 19, 2022

Furthermore, he also divulged that Indian cinema is missing out on aspiring stories from the science and technology field. As per PTI, he said, ''From Aryabhatta to Sundar Pichai, we have such extraordinary stories as far as science and technology is concerned. We are not making movies about these people. These people are the aspirations of the youngsters around the world. They have bigger fans than stars and actors put together.'

We have these guys from UP and MP who have started a new metaverse worth 15.3 billion today. These guys are heroes for the youngsters @ActorMadhavan at #Cannes pic.twitter.com/1X8Z8Ogpjj — PIB in MP (@PIBBhopal) May 19, 2022

''You have these guys from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that I've met who started this new Metaverse, who are into web 3.0... We're not making movies about such success stories,'' Madhavan concluded.