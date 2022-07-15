R Madhavan has been the talk of the town ever since his latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he played the role of Dr Nambi Narayanan. He stepped into the shoes of the former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan recently spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know to shed some more light on the film. They also engaged in some light-hearted moments during their conversation.

R Madhavan on giving Arnab Goswami an encrypted file of the film

Arnab Goswami began the interview with R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan by introducing them and giving viewers a brief idea of their illustrious careers. He also mentioned he stayed up till 3 AM watching Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and hailed the actor and debut filmmaker for his work. R Madhavan then wished to hilariously clarify to the audience that he gave Republic's Editor-In-Chief a 'screener' or an encrypted file of the film, and 'not a pirated video'. He laughed his heart out after he said-

"Just to make sure that our viewers don't misunderstand us, I want to confirm that I sent you a screener and you watched it on that, and not on a pirated video."

This film means a lot: Dr Nambi Narayanan

Dr Nambi Narayanan opened up in the interview with Arnab Goswami and spoke about what the film means to him. He mentioned that it highlights his 'real contribution to the country' and tells the story of his career in a systematic manner. Narayanan also shed light on the fact that the movie highlights the suffering he went through to reach his goal and is glad his story will now be known to people. He said:

"This film means a lot. It brings out my real contribution to the country. My contribution within the period of 19 years is very well brought out in this film systematically. It's a story that is worth watching. It also tells us how I suffered, both, in-house and also outside to achieve my goal. It brings out the sufferings one goes through in the process. I wanted people to know my story, and now people are going to know about it."

