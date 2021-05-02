R Madhavan Lauds Anand Mahindra's 'Oxygen On Wheels' For Maharashtra, Calls It 'awesome'

One of the major challenges of the current COVID-19 wave has been the struggle for oxygen supplies at some hospitals. Numerous companies and celebrities have come forward to aid the affected persons, by setting up oxygen units, partnering with suppliers and NGOs, and more. The latest company to step up in the crisis was the Mahindra Group that has kickstarted an ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ campaign.

Mahindra’s Oxygen on Wheel initiative gets R Madhavan's praise

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to make the announcement. Calling oxygen as the ‘key to reducing mortality’, he stated the problem was more with the transportation of oxygen than its production. Mahindra sought to 'bridge this gap' with the project launched by Mahindra Logistics.

Actor R Madhavan gave a thumbs up to the idea, and termed it ‘awesome’. He also asked if there was any way if he could help.

Awesome . God bless tou sir .. pls let’s know how we may assist. ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/Oc4eiHVn8N — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 1, 2021

The platform used trucks in local shuttle routes that linked the oxygen producers with the hospital or homes, Mahindra tweeted. Apart from arrangements of an operations control centre and re-filling from local refilling plant, a direct-to-consumer model was in the pipeline too.

Anand Mahindra stated that he had made the commitment to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office and within two days, the programme was launched in Pune & Chakan, with 61 jumbo cylinders being sent to 13 hospitals in dire need.

The rollout plan also included areas like Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, as 50 -75 pick-ups were planned over the next two days. The entrepreneur added that after Maharashtra, they were planning to expand to other parts of the country, banking on the support of the ‘trusted dealership network’ and local administrators.

Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals & homes. We’re attempting to bridge this gap with “Oxygen on Wheels” a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Cj0CkrfYRo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

Other companies to also step up on the oxygen demand from COVID-19 patients include the Tata Group and Reliance Industries.. This is apart from the United Kingdom and UNICEF supplying oxygen concentrators to India and China promising to do so.