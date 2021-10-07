R Madhavan Lends Voice To Science Documentary India’s Space Odyssey: 'It Is An Honour'

Actor R Madhavan is known for his versatile performances in films. He is now is set to venture into the auditory form of entertainmenr and lend his voice for the upcoming science documentary titled India's Space Odyssey. The upcoming documentary that will premiere on October 7 will celebrate the 60 years long successful journey of India’s space programme. Narrated by R Madhavan, the documentary captures the landmark endeavours achieved during India’s Space Programme which helps understand the tough circumstances under which ISRO succeeded, a victory considered impossible by some around the world.

Madhavan who is elated to be a part of this wonderful journey took to Instagram and shared the update. He posted the poster of the documentary and wrote, “@discoveryplusin original 'India's Space Odyssey' celebrates the 60 years long successful journey of India’s space program and it is an honour for me to present this to every Indian in Hindi. Watch exclusively on Discovery+ app.”

Produced by Miditech Studios, India’s Space Odyssey features different experts from ISRO as well as space historians & researchers, and most notably, the former Chairman of ISRO, Dr. G Madhavan Nair. The experts in their respective fields will be seen speaking about their challenging yet wholesome journey working in India’s Space Programme. The film documents how India decided to go to space with the visionary Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of the Indian Space Programme at the helm.

The documentary highlights the foundation set up by Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai who guided ISRO in upholding its mission of bringing the benefits of space to the service of the nation, making it one of the most decorated and largest space agencies in the world. The documentary is made by using a combination of expert interviews, archive footage, and graphic representations, that will capture the journey of the scientists so far. It also highlights India’s most revolutionizing space developments with the highly complex Chandraayan and Mangalyaan missions.

“The Indian Space programme since its inception has achieved significant feats, thanks to the contributions of all the people who have worked alongside the programme. We are delighted that a platform like Discovery has been taking these initiatives to the people in an attempt to encourage and inspire them.” said Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman ISRO, Secretary DOS said in a press statement while sharing his thoughts on the documentary.

