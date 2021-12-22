R Madhavan 'moved To Tears' As 'Decoupled' Trends On 2nd Spot On Netflix In India

Actor R Madhavan recently made his digital come back with the latest Netflix series Decoupled after three years opposite Surveen Chawla. The actor last starred in the Amazon Prime Video drama series Breathe, back in 2018. While the actor is nothing but delighted to be back on the digital platform, he is also celebrating as his show is trending on the second spot in India.

Taking to his social media handle, R Madhavan shared a screenshot of his Netflix home page featuring Decoupled on the second position under top 10 shows and movies in India. Sharing the news, Madhavan was seemingly delighted. He had earlier mentioned how being in the top three spots was something cherishable. Now that the show switched places with Aranyak and entered in top two, Madhavan revealed he was "moved to tears" and wrote, "WITH THE BLESSINGS OF THE ALMIGHTY AND ALL THE ELDERS AND WITH THE LOVE OF ALL THE PEOPLE — DECOUPLED BECOMES THE NO.1 INDIAN SERIES ON NETFLIX IN LESS THAN 72 HRS. I AM SO MOVED TO TEARS AND VERY HUMBLED."

Madhavan's fans showered him with love and compliments. Some said that he and his series both deserve to be on the top of the list. Some of his fans from the UAE also informed him the show is also trending in the top three spots in their country.

R Madhavan celebrates as Decoupled trends in the US

On December 22 morning, the actor shared another piece of news as he was excited to see Decoupled trending in the US. Maddy shared another screenshot in which Decoupled could be seen trending alongside Red Notice and The Unforgivable. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Some super news early in the morning. Gods grace … NOW TRENDING IN THE USA." The actor's fans further informed him the show was trending in Germany too.

Details about Decoupled

Decoupled stars R Madhavan as Arya and Surveen Chawla as Shruti trying to fix their lives while being in a troubled marriage. The show's plot revolves around the separating couple who talk about marriage as they decide to stay together for the sake of their daughter. However, it forces them to rethink their relationship. The show is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix.

