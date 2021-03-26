R Madhavan On Jeff Bezos' Billion Dollar Net Worth: 'Where Is The Catch Here?'

Bollywood actor R Madhavan was recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. While the actor is currently in quarantine and is taking care of his health he is taking his time off to watch videos and get updated with what is currently going on when it comes to social media. The actor recently reposted a video that talked about Jeff Bezos' net worth on his Instagram story and shared his reaction to the same.

R Madhavan on Jeff Bezos' net worth

The actor recently shared a video that was originally posted by an Instagram account named Memezar that said that Jeff Bezos is worth 193 billion dollars and asked the netizens to think that if he donates 1 billion dollars to the total population of 7 billion people across the world he will still have 183 billion dollars left with him.

It seems that R Madhavan was blown away by this informative video and reposted it to his Instagram story and writing, "Wow. Where is the catch here" followed by thinking emojis.

R Madhavan tests COVID positive

On Wednesday, March 24 Aamir Khan announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. A day after that R Madavan took to his social media to announce that he has been tested positive for Covid 19 as well but unlike the other celebs, R Madhavan's health update was announced with a twist. R Madhavan in 3 idiots played the role of Farhan Qureshi and using the 3 idiots reference he wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well" on Twitter.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„BUT-ALL IS WELL and the CovidðŸ¦ will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju inðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†. Thank you for all the love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸I am recuperating well.ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

R Madhavan's movies and other projects

The actor was last seen in Maara which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. He had recently shared a BTS video from the sets of his movie Amriki Pandit for which he is currently shooting in Bhopal.

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he will be playing the lead role of S Nambi Narayanan an ISRO scientist who was arrested after being falsely accused of being a spy.

(Promo Image Courtesy: R Madhavan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.