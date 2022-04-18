R Madhavan 'overwhelmed & Humbled' As Son Vedaant Continues Winning Streak; 'It’s A GOLD'

As R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan recently made headlines by winning a Silver medal at the Danish Open, the actor recently dropped in yet another delightful piece of news that his son bagged a Gold medal at the Danish Open in another category of swimming. The RHTDM star shared an overwhelming video clip of his son, Vedaant receiving the Gold medal while writing a note of gratitude to his coach and their entire team.

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-awaited film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biopic based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former ISRO scientist and engineer who was accused of espionage. The movie is being shot in Hindi, Tamil, and English and will also be released in the Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 1 July 2022.

R Madhavan's son bags a Gold medal at Danish Open

R Madhavan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which his son's name was being announced as the winner of the 800m race at the Danish Open. The actor expressed his delight by adding a note in the caption in which he mentioned how overwhelmed and humbled he was. the caption read, "GOLD….With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues.Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team." (sic)

the moment he posted the video online, he began receiving love from various celebrity artists as well as his fans. Many of them dropped in heart emojis in the comments section to extend their love and blessings for the actor's son while others congratulated R Madhavan and his son for this achievement. take a look at how they reacted-

Image: Instagram /@actormddy