R Madhavan Pens A Heartfelt Note On Son's 16th Birthday: Calls Himself A 'Proud Father'

R Madhavan wishes his son on his birthday

R Madhavan recently took to his Instagram handle to wish his son on his 16th birthday. He shared a photo with his son, Vedaant, and wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy." He further wrote, "As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘." Several Bollywood and TV celebrities reacted to Madhavan's post. Mandira Bedi wrote, "Oh myyy.. how amazing. God bless always" in the comment. TV actor wished Vedant on his birthday and wrote, "Omg Happy Birthday! Has he really become this big? I remember some pics of him when he was a toddler!❤️🙌 God bless and good wishes."

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan is an international swimmer. In March, the actor's son won a bronze medal at the Latvian Open Swimming champion event. His proud father Maddy shared a photo on his Instagram and congratulated him. He wrote, "So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers." He then wished his son for his achievement and wrote, "Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳so so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow ❤️❤️❤️😘😘." He then thanked his son's teacher and wrote, " And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir , Peter sir, Satish sir and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends .🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

Image Credit: R MADHAVAN'S INSTAGRAM