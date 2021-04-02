R Madhavan pens note for team 'Rocketry', calls it a 'tribute to unsung heroes'

Actor R Madhavan who recently released the trailer of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, penned a note on Twitter while describing his journey with the film. The actor in the heartfelt note revealed that he started with the journey five years back, unknown of the fact that he will be directing a masterpiece which is a result of collective hard work.

R Madhavan gives a shout out to scientist Nambi Narayanan

He gave a special mention to all those people who laid their faith in the project and got themselves associated with it. R Madhavan revealed that more than a film, it is a shout out to all the 'unsung heroes of the country who do everything they can and their love for the country, their passion and believe in what they undertake.' Other than praising his team for their continuous effort, he also recalled one of his conversations with rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan whom the actor will portray in the film.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor shared that the scientist once asked him 'how many people? How many people Mr. Madhavan? fools who have been the victim of their own patriotism.' The actor decided to release the trailer of the film on April Fools day which falls on the first day of the month. The actor wrote that the trailer is dedicated to 'fools' who will pay tribute to incredible 'unsung hero' Shri Nambi Narayan. At last, he concluded the note while blessing the scientist for all his stupendous work.

The movie stars Madhavan in the titular role of Nambi Narayan and also includes Simran, Rajit Kapur, and Ravi Raghavendra in pivotal roles. Minutes after the trailer was released, celebrities across regions congratulated Madhavan for his stellar performance and gripping story-telling. The actor received appreciation from his fraternity colleagues including Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan who were in awe of the actor and his spectacular portrayal of the scientist. R Madhavan was last seen in the film titled Maara which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.



(Image credit: Instagram)