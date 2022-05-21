Last Updated:

R Madhavan Reacts As Congress Neta Accuses Him Of Hypocrisy; 'I Speak About My Country...'

R Madhavan was called out by INC member Vinay Kumar for his 'hypocrisy' after the actor spoke about PM Modi's micro-economy push at Cannes 2022.

Kriti Nayyar
Kriti Nayyar
R Madhavan

R Madhavan was recently called out by Indian National Congress (INC) national co-coordinator of social media Vinay Kumar Dokania for being a 'hypocrite' after the actor spoke about how the flourishing digital economy has paved the way for a 'New India'. While addressing the press at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, the actor stated that while there was a furore when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 'micro-economy and digital currency', the whole story has changed in a couple of years and India has become one of the largest users of micro-economy. 

Calling out Madhavan, Vinay shared screenshots of two articles, with one stating that he's moving to Dubai to train his son for the Olympics due to the dearth of infrastructure in India for him to practise. The other article mentioned Madhavan championing the PM's digital economy push and lauding the 'New India'. The actor has finally reacted to the same, citing facts to back up his statements. 

R Madhavan reacts as INC co-coordinator accuses him of hypocrisy

Taking to his Twitter handle, Madhavan added articles as proof backing his statement on India's use of digital currency. He also added a video where the country is being deemed as a 'Global Leader' in digital payments. In his caption, the actor mentioned, "You are right sir. I may be a hypocrite, a dumb actor but I try & do my research right when I speak abt my country, where I pay taxes in full with pride till date.Now tell me who to believe— rants by trolls who are upset or 100s of articles like the one below." Take a look. 

This comes days after the official handle of Union Minister Anurag Thakur posted a clip of Madhavan discussing India's growth in the digital world. "When our PM @narendramodi introduced a micro-economy & digital currency there was a furore…it is going to be a disaster. In a couple of years, the whole story changed & India became one of the largest users of micro-economy in the world. This is #NewIndia - @ActorMadhavan," the caption alongside the video read. 

Image: Instagram/@ACTORMADDY

