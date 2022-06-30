Last Updated:

R Madhavan Reacts To Netizen Who Slammed Him For Misquoting; 'Not Good For Your Sport...'

Given R Madhavan's back-to-back promotional activities for the film, the actor during one of his interviews misquoted which later was trolled by a Twitter user.

Prachi Arya
With just a day left for the release of R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the actor is keeping his fingers crossed while hoping that the film touches the hearts of all. Ahead of the release, Madhavan has been receiving wishes from his fans who are really excited to witness on screen, the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr. Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Given his back-to-back promotional activities for Rocketry, the actor, during one of his interviews, mistakenly quoted 'Only 25 Lakh Indians are on Twitter.' A Twitter user shared a video of the star from the interview and wrote how the actor is spewing 'non-stop nonsense' to promote his film. 

R Madhavan gives befitting reply to troller who criticised him for misquoting

The now-deleted tweet caught the attention of the 3 Idiots star who quickly reacted to the Twitter user's post in a quirky manner. The actor, who is known for his witty remarks, wrote, "Easy bro.. you are a sportsman. I am exhausted and sleep-deprived .so said less than 25 lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it is still less than 1.7% of the population - which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport .. .”

For the unversed, Madhavan was responding to the post that read, "Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing nonstop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?”

Soon, the actor received support from his fandom in the comment section who lauded him for his craft and advised him to not get influenced by such people. One of the users commented, "Ignore the haters, love you, Maddy! Big fan from TN." Another fan of the actor wrote, "You should not give credit to such comments. Just focus on what's going to happen in 3 days now! So thrilled for you." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Classy reply, Maddy. Yeesh. It's after all a number, and the point still stands." 

The upcoming film, which marks the actor's directorial debut, centers on the life of Dr. Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

IMAGE: Instagram/@vamsikaka

