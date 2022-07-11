Actor R Madhavan has reacted after a fan shared videos complaining that a theatre in Kolkata stopped the ongoing screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The R Madhavan directorial has been receiving incredible responses from the public with a rock-solid 9.3 rating on IMDB, 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and 96% on BMS. The film has also surpassed the ratings of Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and Thor.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theatres on 1st July 2022 and is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

R Madhavan responds to fan who shared a video of theatre stopping Rocketry's screening

Taking to his Twitter handle, a fan posted some clips featuring a crowd gathered around an official as all were seen complaining that they were waiting for 25-45 minutes but no announcement was made about the delay. Resharing the post from his official Twitter account, R Madhavan tweeted, "There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Please do be calm and show some love people. Humble request. The show will be in soon. All the love (rocket, folded hands and red heart emojis).

There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/MPPMh6e9b3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

The video saw people speaking in Hindi as well as Bengali as they were seen complaining about how their time was wasted as they waited for screening to resume. A clip featured an official saying in Bengali, "One of their staff members went to get the IMP card from the 'nearest City Centre, Salt Lake'". People were even seen asking for a refund in the video which had a caption, "Why did Inox stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie? @ActorMadhavan."

Why did Inox stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie?@ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/yfImlnGPaN — Harsh Pansari 🇮🇳 (@iamharshpansari) July 10, 2022

Moviegoers ask for an immediate refund

Another clip showed a heated argument between the moviegoers and the official as the former demanded an immediate refund. The furious official asked people asking for a refund to wait outside the theatre for the same. The caption read, "Couldn't even watch the climax of this film due to INOX's mistake. Even they did not refund the money. Shame on Swabhumi @INOXMovies."

The R Madhavan directorial stars him, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.

Image: Twitter/@actormadhavan