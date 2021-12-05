R Madhavan Reveals THIS Scene From '3 Idiots' Is 'right Out Of His Life'; Know Which One

Actor R Madhavan recently made an appearance on YouTube Channel Curly Tales. While speaking to the host Kamiya Jani, the actor opened up about his childhood, and how he grew up, and how he worked in different states has made him the person he is today.

R Madhavan revealed that one of the scenes from his hit film, 3 Idiots was 'right out of his life.' He revealed that his family expected him to follow the path of working in conventional jobs and become an engineer as his entire family was working in the same field.

R Madhavan reveals Farhaan speaking to his dad about the job is 'right out of his life'

During her conversation with Kamiya Jani on the subject, Madhavan said,

"The scene from 3 Idiots is right out of my life. My dad and mom really wanted me to come back as an engineer and work for the Tatas and settle down there (Jamshedpur). But I knew early on in my life that I did not know what I was going to be, but I did know that I did not want to live a routine life living in Jamshedpur and doing the same thing for 30 years in a row which my father did with so much ease. They (his parents) were distraught, in fact my dad was driven to tears. And I remember a line where he said, ‘I wonder what I have done wrong with you.'"

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor, who rose to fame with the Mani Ratnam film, Alaipayuthey, has appeared in numerous hit films like Anbe Sivam, Rang De Basanti, Guru, 13B, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, Vikram Vedha among others. He was last seen in the Tamil film, Maara. The film is a remake of the Malayalam flick, Charlie, which starred Dulquer Salman and Parvathy in the lead roles.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut. Madhavan has also penned and produced the biopic, which is based on the life of forme scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film is scheduled for release on April 1, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy