R Madhavan Reveals What He Does To Avoid Temptation And Keep His Marriage Rock-steady

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is celebrating his 51st birthday today, i.e. June 1, 2021. The 3 Idiots star is currently in Dubai with his wife Sarita and son Vedant for a quiet getaway. Recently, Madhavan spoke at length about his second birthday in the lockdown and how he manages to keep a rock-steady marriage even after two decades.

R Madhavan's marriage

According to a report by Jio For Me, Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor R Madhavan is bringing in his 51st birthday in Dubai with his family. He spoke at length about how he managed to keep his marriage with his wife Sarita rock-steady in the entertainment industry for such a long time, 22 years to be exact. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor stated that if he gets lost, Sarita would kill him and also added jokingly that he avoids temptation by taking a cold shower.

R Madhavan also mentioned that he hopes his next birthday would be pandemic-free and that God has given him a lot to be thankful for. He stated that even during these difficult times, he and his family are safe and healthy and he couldn't have asked for anything more. Maddy concluded by saying if he could change something from his past, he would still never change anything.

R Madhavan's upcoming movie

R Madhavan will soon be seen in the pan India project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Directed, written, and produced by the actor himself, the movie is based on the real-life story of former ISRO aerospace engineer and scientist Nambi Narayanan. The release date hasn't been announced yet but the movie was slated to release in mid-2021. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu, and will also be released in the Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The story spans across Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him.

The actor recently took to his Twitter handle as well and thanked all his fans and followers for their birthday wishes. He even stated that given how grim these times are, he won't be celebrating his birthday and just wishes to spend a quiet day with his family. His tweet garnered close to 2.5k likes and 140 retweets in a few hours.

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

