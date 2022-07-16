In the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan stepped into the shoes of Dr Nambi Narayanan, who is a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was falsely charged with espionage and arrested, before clearing his name after a long and strenuous fight and being awarded a compensation. R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan recently spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know and shed light on their film.

R Madhavan sheds light on what inspired him to make the film

Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami reflected on how Nambi Narayanan was incarcerated for the work he was doing and how he got caught up in political intrigue with people wanting to 'fix' him. He also asked R Madhavan whether the ISRO scientist paid a price for doing what he was doing. The actor revealed the reason that provoked him to make this film.

R Madhavan stated, “The only reason I was provoked to make this film was when I went to meet him in late 2016 in Trivandrum. When I was talking to him, he was agitated.”

When Arnab Goswami asked the actor what made him fly to Trivandrum to meet Nambi Narayanan, R Madhavan added, “One of my directors Anant Mahadevan told me that there’s a spy case story in ISRO of a good-looking scientist having an affair with a Maldivian woman and then he was arrested and almost killed and then he was released when it was found that he was innocent. So my question to him that was he really innocent or if it is a story that we can work on. He said, ‘probably he is innocent.’ That’s all anybody ever knew about Nambi Naryanan in 2016.”

R Madhavan further mentioned that when he met Narayanan he realised that he was missing something huge because he felt the veteran was demure and his aura was speaking a lot more than he was talking about. The debutant director even recalled what the former ISRO scientist answered when he asked why was he emotional even after 15 years since he was proven innocent. The RHTDM star also shared what finally made him decide that he wanted to make this film.

He said, “When I went to meet him and I saw him, I knew immediately that I was missing something huge, I was missing a large picture because this man is demure. His aura was speaking a lot more than what he was talking about. As he was talking about the case, he was angsty, angry with tears in his eyes and emotional, saying this is how horrible the case was. And he assumed that I was going to make a movie."

"I asked him that ‘Nambi Sir, you have been proved innocent almost 15 years ago, why are you so emotional about it?’ He just looked at me and said you know, I know it, the court knows it, but put my name on Google and see if it shows ‘Nambi Narayanan of the ISRO spy case’. Even now before the film came out, it is still believed that he had some involvement in the case or his family is involved in some way. That made me feel this is wrong and that’s when I decided, let’s make a film on this spy case. Only seven months later, when I went back to him, he saw the script, and he said ‘very good.”

R Madhavan further revealed how Dr Nambi then mentioned that he did a thesis under Dr Crocco in 10 months and added how it blew his mind because it takes 10 years and more to actually complete a thesis under him. “And that’s when he started talking about his other life," the artiste said.

Madhavan also said he learnt about Narayanan's work in various parts of the world like Scotland and France, and how the scientist put his life on the line for his country. While stating how baffling his story was, R Madhavan asked Dr Narayanan, "Why would you not talk about this? Why would this not be mentioned in your book?" The Rocketry actor then admitted that he realised at this point that there are 'two types of patriots in this country' - one that goes out 'bearing their chest', and another that 'knows that they'll never be acknowledged'.

