R Madhavan Says He Is 'jealous' Of 'Salute' Team, Dulquer Salmaan Responds

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently treated fans with the teaser of his upcoming film Salute that is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. After dropping the teaser on Twitter, the actor received words of appreciation from actor R Madhavan who hailed Dulquer and Daina Penty for the rocking teaser and also jokingly expressed his jealousy with the entire team.

R Madhavan praises Dulquer Salmaan's next Salute

While sharing his thoughts regarding the entire team and film, R Madhavan wrote, "@dqsalmaan @rosshanandrrews @DianaPenty... WHAT a ROCKING TRAILER GUYS... another classic was written all over it. This is a team I’m so jealous of. Well done guys once again all the very best." In return, Dulquer expressed his excitement of letting the actor watch the film and hear his feedback. Further, Dulquer also congratulated Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and termed the film as 'International.' At last, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor thanked the former for his encouraging words.

Thank you so very much brother likewise.â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸš€ðŸš€ https://t.co/3b9CFUhuyF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 6, 2021



Salute is an upcoming Malayalam-language film that is set to release in 2021 where Dulquer will be seen in the lead role. The action-thriller is the story of a Senior Inspector named Aravind Karunakaran written by Bobby-Sanjay. It also stars Manoj K. Jayan in a supporting role. On the other hand, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released simultaneously in six languages — Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 5, shared his thoughts about R Madhavan's upcoming sci-fi biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to share some pictures of his meet with PM Modi and Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan wrote, "A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege, sir." Replying to Madhavan's tweet, PM Modi appreciated the meeting that was held for discussing the upcoming project which is based on highlighting the great sacrifices that scientists have made for the country.



A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir. pic.twitter.com/KPfvX8Pm8u — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2021

Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about.



Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

(Image credit: Facebook)