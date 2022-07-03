R Madhavan Says He Is More Excited To Watch Saif Ali Khan In 'Vikram Vedha' Than Hrithik

R Madhavan is currently being lauded for his fabulous work in the latest biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While the actor is basking in good reviews of the film, he is also happy that one of his blockbuster films Vikram Vedha is being remade in Hindi. Recently, Madhavan opened up about his views on the upcoming film and also mentioned that he is more excited to watch his Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Saif Ali Khan in the film rather than Hrithik Roshan.

During the promotions of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan was asked about the remake of his hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. The actor was asked about the film's cast and talked about Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. While Madhavan mentioned that he does not want to give a "diplomatic answer," he made it clear that he was looking forward to Saif Ali Khan's performance more.

The actor said, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me." "I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing because I have a feeling he will," he added.

Madhavan lauds Saif Ali Khan's acting skills

In an interview with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan praised Saif Ali Khan and heaped praises on him. The actor called Saif Ali Khan "very charming" and added that he would bring a new dimension to the role. He further expressed his excitement about the film and said that he trusts the team involved. The actor said, "I trust the team involved to really come up with absolutely new because they have the greatest ability to do it. Pushkar and Gayathri will not give you a normal product. I think it will be a flavour that the Hindi film industry will appreciate and I'm very keen to see what Hrithik and Saif have brought to the role."

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The filmmaker was helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who are also helming the Hindi version. Vikram Vedha is scheduled to hit the theatres in September 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy/@hrithikroshan