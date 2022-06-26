R Madhavan Says ISRO Used Panchang To Launch Rocket To Mars; Faces Backlash

Actor R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will follow the controversial life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who is credited with developing efficient liquid fuel engines for rockets. As the movie is less than a week away from its release, Madhavan is rigorously promoting the film along with the former scientist. However, the actor is currently facing backlash over his claim that Indian scientists used Panchang to launch the rocket to Mars.

A video of R Madhavan is currently making rounds on the internet in which he could be seen claiming that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) used the Hindu calendar Panchang for its Mars mission. As per the translation provided by Carnatic musician TM Krishna, Madhavan claimed, "Indian rockets did not have the three engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that help western rockets propel themselves into Mars' orbit. Since India lacked this... used information in the Panchang."

Talking about the Hindu calendar, Madhavan further said, "It has the celestial map with all information on various planets, gravitation pulls, sun's flares deflection etc., all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second the launch was calculated using this info. The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit." He added, "The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit."

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

R Madhavan faces backlash from netizens

While R Madhavan's video is going viral on social media, he is facing backlash from netizens over his claims. A Twitter user called the actor a "WhatsApp uncle" and wrote, "R.Madhavan has officially become a WhatsApp uncle from a chocolate boy," while another penned, "The only difference between Madhavan & my mama who graduated with a doctorate from WhatsApp university is that he keeps his bs within the family". A Twitter user also wrote, "Madhavan is the best example for “he’s cute until he opens his mouth." Here is how others reacted to the actor's claims.

R.Madhavan has officially become a whatsapp uncle from a chocolate boy. — sini 🦋 (@siniya_says) June 23, 2022

The only difference between Madhavan & my mama who graduated with a doctorate from whatsapp university is that he keeps his bs within the family. https://t.co/mAHVqo8tsl — bread (@pizzapurist) June 23, 2022

madhavan is the best example for “he’s cute until he opens his mouth” https://t.co/A91dbP8XO6 — Pavitra (@pavitrash_) June 23, 2022

Science is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s ok not to know Science. But it’s better to keep your bloody mouth shut when you’ve no idea as to how things actually work; instead of quoting some WhatsApp stuff and making a mockery of yourself #Madhavan #Rocketry #MarsMission — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) June 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy