R Madhavan Sends Best Wishes To Sanjay Dutt Ahead Of 'Shamshera's' Release; 'Inspire Us..'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to amaze his fans with his villainous avatar in the forthcoming film Shamshera. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and will witness Sanjay Dutt's merciless Shuddh Singh locking horns with Ranbir's Shamshera.

After over four years of dedicated hard work in conceptualizing a period action film, Shamshera is all set to hit the silver screens on July 22nd, 2022. With the film ready to take over the big screens, actor R Madhavan recently took to his social media handle and sent his best wishes to Sanjay Dutt and his team.

R Madhavan sends best wishes to Sanjay Dutt for Shamshera

On Friday, R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture featuring Sanjay Dutt and Shamshera's poster. Along with the poster, Madhavan revealed that it's 'motivating' to see Dutt 'look so good' in the film. Moreover, he also stated that the PK actor has always inspired fans with the 'fighter' in him.

He wrote, "Wishing @duttsanjay sir all the very very best for #Shamshera. It’ sooo good and so very motivating to see you look so good and mighty despite all odds. I am sure you will burn up the screen as always and inspire us with the fighter in you.. on and off screen. Much much love."

Wishing @duttsanjay sir all the very very best for #Shamshera. It’ sooo good and so very motivating to see you look so good and mighty despite all odds.I am sure you will burn up the screen as always and inspire us with the fighter in you.. on and off screen. Much much love❤️❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/8zq7xciYol — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022

More about Shamshera

The film is touted to be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. However, Shamshera comes to their rescue and relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films with Karan Malhotra taking on the director's cap. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.