R Madhavan Shares Insights About 'growing Up As Kids' With 'touching' Quote: Read

R Madhavan recently shared a thoughtful piece of a quote on social media with all his fans and stated how it touched him when he read it.

R Madhavan is a popular actor working predominantly in the Hindi and Tamil movie industry and enjoys a massive fan following of 3 million followers on Instagram.

R Madhavan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a quote in the Instagram stories and revealed how touched he was after reading it. It stated, “When you’re a kid, you don’t realize you’re also watching your parents grow up”.

As the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, he recently revealed the release date through Instagram. He added the poster of the film that depicted the names of the cast and crew of the film along with a flashing worldwide theatrical release date. It also depicted that the film will be released in multiple languages namely English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In the caption, he stated, “We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theaters on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far. @tricolourfilms @vijaymoolan@27invest”.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The movie is an upcoming biopic based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO who was accused of espionage. R Madhavan will not only be essaying the lead role of Nambi Narayanan, but he will also be writing, producing, and directing the film. The movie will follow the scientist’s life as a student of Princeton University before he became a scientist. Set to release in 2022, the cast members of the movie will include prolific actors namely Simran as Meena Narayanan, Rajit Kapur as Vikram Sarabhai, Misha Ghoshal as Geeta Narayanan, Ravi Raghavendra as Vikram Sarabhai, Shyam Renganathan as Shankar Narayanan, Karthik Kumar as P. M. Nayar, Gulshan Grover as A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Cleaver, Mohan Raman as Udupi Ramachandra Rao, and many more.

