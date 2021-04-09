R Madhavan Shares Tamil 'Rocketry' Trailer, Gears Up Fans For The Film's Release; Watch

Although the makers of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect haven’t yet shared the release date of the film, fans were able to take a glance at the film’s plot during the trailer release on April 1. Now, the lead actor of the film, R Madhavan, took to his Instagram story to share the Tamil version of Rocketry’s trailer amongst his followers. In the trailer, Madhavan appears in a never-seen-before space avatar, take a look:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s Tamil Trailer

Rocketry is a multi-lingual biographical drama that is all set to be released in English, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. The plot of the story narrates the story of an Indian rocket scientist Nambi Narayan, essayed by R Madhavan. The trailer traces the upswing of Nambi in the field of space research. Struggling to prove his patriotism, Nambi goes to great lengths to deliver his expertise to an ignorant nation that shunned him away with a traitor’s tag.

The Tamil trailer is slightly different from the Hindi version, as fans see Suriya taking the place of the interviewer which was essayed by a Bollywood actor in the Hindi one. With stunning visuals and hard-hitting dialogues, the clip takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions as they see Nambi’s reputation shattered in a million pieces. It showcases how the scientist had to face jail time for a crime he didn’t commit. The film narrates the powerful comeback of the scientist to prove his innocence after a relentless fight. Check out the story shared by R Madhavan below:

Just ahead of the trailer’s release, the lead actor met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss his forthcoming release. The star shared pictures of their meeting on his Instagram profile and revealed intriguing details about their meeting. He stated,

A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir.

