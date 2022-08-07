R Madhavan Shares Unseen Clip From 'Rocketry' Screening At Parliament Of India; Goes 'wow'

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect opened up to a thunderous response from audiences and critics, with many lauding the actor's performance as the former ISRO scientist. The film was recently screened n the Parliament of India, with leaders like Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, JP Nadda and more in attendance.

Madhavan recently re-shared a video from a fan page, where he could be seen watching Rocketry alongside scientist Nambi Narayanan. The video, which showed the "real and reel" Nambi together at the screening, made the actor go "wow".

R Madhavan shares an unseen clip from Rocketry screening at Parliament of India

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, August 7, the actor shared the brief clip which came with a caption, "The real and reel NAMBI watching the Rocketry screening at the Parliament of India." Responding to it, Madhavan wrote, "Ha ha wow." Take a look.

Sharing his experience about the film's screening at the Parliament, R Madhavan mentioned, "It was quite a humbling experience. I was proud and nervous at the same time. You have to realise this isn’t a common occurrence and I still cannot believe it happened. And of course, I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received.”

Hon. BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji attended the special screening of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ with other senior Parliamentarians and met Shri Nambi Narayanan & @ActorMadhavan ji today in the Parliament House. He extended his best wishes for the success of the film. pic.twitter.com/3hAxRyDY7g — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) August 5, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect follows the controversial life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who is known for developing the Vikas rocket engine. The film is not only led but also helmed by R Madhavan.

Image: Instagram/@endrendrum_maddy