R Madhavan Showers Praise On Ranveer's '83'; 'haven't Seen Such A Good Film In Years'

83 had been in the making for 5 years and finally hit the theatres late last year after the COVID-19 imposed delay. The film did not live up to the expectations at the box office, with the rising COVID-19 cases and the massive budget turning out to be the factors hampering it. Though the film didn't achieve the desired results in terms of profits, what it earned was overwhelming love from one of the sections of the audience.

This included film celebrities, particularly those who were impressed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer. A glimpse of this once again was the impact that it created on R Madhavan. The actor was completely blown away by the cricket-based film.

R Madhavan showers praises on Ranveer Singh-starrer 83

R Madhavan took to Twitter to pen an appreciation post for the film. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, '83 is film toh theatre me nahi dekha toh kya dekha?' to state that people not watching the film in theatres were missing something. "Isse achhi film maine kai saalon se nahi dekha ( I have not seen any film as good as this over many years)" he added.

The 3 Idiots star hailed the storytelling and the performances. Stating that it was 'redefining Indian cinema', he said, 'hats off to the entire team'.

#83 इस film को थीयटर में नहीं देखा तो क्या देखा?? इससे अछी फ़िल्म मैंने कई सालों से नहीं देखा। What story telling and performances . Redefining Indian Cinema. Hats off to the entire team.@kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial @Shibasishsarkar @JiivaOfficial ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/E1D77u4mHW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 16, 2022

He tagged the lead star Ranveer Singh, the director of the film, Kabir Khan and Jiiva, who plays the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former Indian cricketer, in the film.

Among the other celebrities who had praised the film were Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others.

83 movie

The film is the reel life adaptation of India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the team. The other members of the cast include Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife, Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays the role of the team manager and actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, among others as cricketers.

The film managed to hit Rs 100 crore at the box office some days ago. However, the collections were deemed unsatisfactory.