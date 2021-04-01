R Madhavan Showers Praise On Satish Shah After Latter Calls Him His 'son'

Actor R Madhavan who is often seen obliging fans while replying to their post recently received words of encouragement from veteran actor Satish Shah. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor had shared a post on Twitter while revealing the release date of the trailer of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Satish Shah quickly commented below the post while hailing his film which will mark the actor's directorial debut.

Satish Shah's words of encouragement for R Madhavan

Soon after Satish's comment, one of the Twitter users wrote about the bond shared by the two stars. The user recalled one of their television show Ghar Jamai where the user mentioned that Madhavan played Shah's son-in-law and their on-screen chemistry is something that fans still remember. Satish beautifully responded to the user and wrote, "He still is like my son."

You have been more than a loving father to me. I know I have always been in both of your prayers . Love you â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/gvCtSjGBTm — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 1, 2021

On reading such heart-warming words by the senior actor, Madhavan who was overwhelmed wrote that Satish Shah has always been more than a loving father to him, and he is aware of the fact that the former still keep him remembered in his prayers. The 1997 daily soap Ghar Jamai starred Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal R. Madhavan in lead roles. The series revolved around the Shaktishaali family, which adheres to their long-established practice of inviting the groom to stay with the bride rather than the bride to move to the groom's home. The serial was loved by fans and viewers, it also received several awards for its acting and storyline.

On March 25, the actor revealed that his tests had come back positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself. The actor, who acted with superstar Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, used their roles' reference to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis, adding a humorous twist to the news. Meanwhile, the actor's next film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will feature Madhavan in a completely new space and avatar which is surely going to surprise the audience. The movie is centered on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer with the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught up in a spy scandal.

(Image credit: Instagram)