R Madhavan Takes A Dig At Actors Completing Films In 45 Days; Akshay Kumar Reacts

Bollywood and South star R Madhavan recently led the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which has wowed the audience. The actor not only played the titular role in the film but also donned the director's hat. The actor had worked for over a year on the film and further waited for more for its release. During the promotions of the film, the actor took a dig at those who make films in three to four months. Recently, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Anand L Rai reacted to Madhavan's comment.

A video of Madhavan from Rocketry promotions is currently going viral on the internet. in the video, the actor could be seen referring to other stars who complete their films in a handful of months. The actor gave an example of Allu Arjun's Pushpa and how the South star gave a stellar performance in the film.

Madhavan said, "For example, In Pushpa, Allu Arjun has managed to maintain his character throughout. Because we all know, he looks great and he is a good dancer too. But in this film, he has maintained his look so well that he has romanced and danced with that avatar. So it is basically the commitment of the actor where he doesn’t give dates for 3-4 months but dedicates a year or more towards the project."

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Anand L Rai react to Madhavan's comment

Following Madhavan's dig at the actors, Akshay Kumar was asked to react to the same during the launch of one of the songs of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. As per Bollywood Hungama, the Samrat Prithviraj star said, "My films get over. When a director comes and says that your work here is done, what should I do? Shall I fight with him?"

Anand L Rai, who has helmed Raksha Bandhan, further added that every film takes several months in making. He also mentioned that it is the acting part often gets completed in 40-45 days. The filmmaker said, "It is because he kept saying he takes 40-45 days to complete a film and that has now become synonymous with him. But let me tell you that this is wrong information. Actually, by saying this, he has leading people astray with this statement because which 40-45 days are we talking about. The one where he starts at 6 am and continues till our work is also done? I guess it is people who keep telling him that they have only 40-45 days of work. Because honestly, if you calculate as per time, he gave us about 80-90 days."

Image: PTI